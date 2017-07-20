Cost Effective Quality Inspection Software

The Quality Inspection Suite from Verisurf Software combines application modules that are configured into an efficient quality inspection and reporting system.

Verisurf Software, Inc. (Anaheim, CA) offers their Quality Inspection Suite, a combination of popular application modules that are configured to provide an efficient quality inspection and reporting system. This suite provides a cost-effective package and flexible purchase options to match the needs of individual users, including site license and subscription options. the Quality Inspection Suite is made up of select best-in-class application modules, including:

Verisurf CAD is capable of reading all native CAD file formats, allowing users to work with any CAD model: solid, surface or wireframe. Model-based Definition (MBD) lets users set unique IDs, tolerances and GD&T constraints in the model for any surface, feature or other critical inspection item. The Device Interface (VDI) insures device compatibility and controls all digital measuring devices.

Verisurf Measure provides measurement of features from precise single points to scanned point clouds. A virtual image of the measuring device is graphically displayed on screen, while smart tools automatically recognize and display features during the measuring process, making it easy to learn and use.

Verisurf AUTOMATE programs and operates all types and brands of coordinate measuring machines with an intuitive 3D experience, visual object oriented programming and open standards increase freedom of choice while reducing costs.

Verisurf Validate provides precise CAD model translation validation by comparing the authority CAD model to the translated CAD model, this enables users to quickly identify any translation error.

Verisurf Software, Inc., 4907 East Landon Drive, Anaheim, CA 92807, 714-970-1683, www.verisurf.com/inspect.