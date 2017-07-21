Diamond Heat Treat Installs New Vacuum Furnace

Their new TITAN H6 vacuum furnace from Ipsen has 6-bar gas quenching capabilities to help them expand into IGT and aerospace applications.

With a focus on pursuing additional market sectors, including IGT and aerospace, Diamond Heat Treat, Inc. (Rockford, IL) purchased a TITAN® H6 vacuum furnace from Ipsen USA (Cherry Valley, IL) with 6-bar gas quenching to expand their capabilities. They will also rely on Ipsen to provide local, hands-on support for installation, start-up supervision and personnel training.

Diamond Heat Treat – acquired by Calvert Street Capital Partners – already has three vacuum furnaces in their Rockford facility, but this new TITAN furnace’s range of process capabilities allows them to better address key needs for different markets. “This addition of technical capabilities is in line with our strategy of partnering with family-owned thermal processing companies and then investing in both people and equipment to enable profitable growth,” said Mike Sobieski, their chief executive officer of the thermal processing strategy.

A modular heat treating system, the TITAN features a 36 in x 48 in x 36 in (915 mm x 1,220 mm x 915 mm) work zone with a 3,000 lb (1,361 kg) load capacity. This furnace is also capable of operating at temperatures of 1,000 deg F to 2,400 deg F (538 deg C to 1,316 deg C) with ±10 deg F (±6 deg C) temperature uniformity. Overall, this advanced vacuum heat treating system will deliver powerful performance, cutting-edge technology and immediate delivery.

www.ipsenusa.com/titan