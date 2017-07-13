Fives Landis Opens New Technology Center in U.S.

This facility will focus on application support for tough-to-machine or exotic materials, such as those in aerospace applications.

Fives Landis Corporation (Hagerstown, MD), a leading manufacturer of precision grinding systems and grinding accessories, will open their new Technology Center in North America that is located at their headquarters in Hagerstown, near Washington, DC. At 6,000 sq ft, this new research and development and demo facility will feature grinding systems from their versatile product range that includes Landis-Bryant ID/OD grinders, Landis centerless grinders, and a Giustina surface grinding system.

The Hagerstown facility will be the second of its kind for Fives’ Grinding | Ultra Precision teams after their original demo and research center for grinding applications opened its doors in 2013 at the Fives Landis Ltd. manufacturing plant near Manchester, UK. It will be a crucial part to their continuous success as a technology leader and strong partner to their growing global customer base.

“This Technology Center is a new milestone in our long company history and the latest step in the process of expanding our business activities beyond our traditional orbital operations,“ said Ron Wood, the executive director of business development at Fives Landis Corp. “We will be able to not only develop and provide new products and processes, but also help our customers with a proactive approach when facing the challenges of today’s production environment, whether through test grinds, application and training support or R&D work. We work closely with key suppliers and other industry experts to find solutions that help our customers to improve and optimize their current operations.”

One of the key focuses of this TechCenter operation will be the application support, especially in areas where tough-to-machine or exotic materials traditionally create challenges for equipment and operators, such as in aerospace applications. Dedicated application engineers will work with customers from all industries to solve their very specific problems. It will also give clients the opportunity to attend hands-on machine demonstrations to help better understand processes and capabilities and see the quality delivered by these grinding systems first hand.

Besides this commitment to develop and expand their business and invest in technology, the new TechCenter underlines once more the company’s commitment to the State of Maryland as the base of business for precision grinding and investment in a highly skilled workforce. As part of the business expansion, Fives Landis Corp. continues to increase their employee headcount and has added 23 new people to their workforce since beginning of 2016. The company also continues to invest in their internship program and maintains very close relationships with local colleges. Every year between two and five students complete the company’s internship program in Hagerstown, where they learn basic manufacturing and engineering skills in a realistic business environment.

The company just recently celebrated their 120th anniversary and can look back at a long history as an employer in this area of the manufacturing sector. “As one of the few remaining U.S. precision grinding machine manufacturers in this sector, our goal is to strengthen our market position, domestically as well as globally,” added Wood. “This new Technology Center is a great opportunity for us to gain more visibility and to even better engage with our customers.”

