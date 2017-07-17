Fixturing for Very Large, Heavy, Robust Parts

R&R Fixtures, LLC (Grand Haven, MI) introduces their new Modular Fixturing for very large, heavy, robust parts. These new M12 plates and components are strong and sturdy, giving the user the stability they need to get the job done easily and efficiently, no matter how substantial the part. Base plates are available in custom and standard sizes up to 60 in x 120 in (1,500 mm x 3,000 mm) and are labeled on all four sides for quicker setup and documentation. No more worries about how to accomplish that huge project, because these fixtures can hold anything.

