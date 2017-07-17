Forney Industries Retains Creeden for Sales Support

This deal will almost double Forney's national sales force of 60 people.

Forney Industries, Inc. (Fort Collins, CO) has retained national marketing, sales and technology firm Creeden & Associates, Inc. (Bensenville, IL) to support their aggressive sales goals. The two companies will join forces effective August 1, 2017.

“We are bullish on the future of the industry and our ambitious growth plans are fueled by scores of new products,” said Steve Anderson, the president and chief executive officer of Forney Industries. “We are investing in our growth to maintain our leadership position in the industry and to continue to compete well into the future.” Forney currently has a national sales team of 60 people. With the addition of Creeden, they will almost double their sales force in the coming years.

“We are confident that they have the strategic thinking in place and the passion to achieve significant growth,” said Dan Crane, the president of Creeden & Associates. “Our due diligence proved that their 80-year history and leadership in this industry is well established nationwide. We are anxious to get started and work hand in hand with their sales team.”

Forney views their relationship with Creeden as a supplemental step forward to their long-term plan. The two companies will work together to provide the necessary resources to achieve the anticipated growth. “We have one of the most cohesive and impressive sales teams in our history and we have no intention of making any changes to that unit,” added Anderson. “We know the business is out there, so we’re excited to move forward and grow to meet the market’s needs. Creeden offers us an immediate army of talented sales people who can support our current efforts.”

Well known as one of the nation’s top suppliers of metalworking tools, including welding machines and welding-related products, Forney is adding this team just as the market continues to expand. “Metalworking and welding is typically targeted for those in the industrial industry,” noted Anderson. “Now, welding can be done by anyone with limited training in the convenience of a garage.”

www.forneyind.com