Advertisement

Global Shop Solutions Opens New Facility

The 10,000 sq ft building houses a 72-seat training room full of the latest technology, a community dining/kitchen area complete with a market, and an outdoor, covered patio that seats up to 100 people.

July 20, 2017

After a year full of vision and construction, Global Shop Solutions (The Woodlands, TX), a global developer of ERP software for the manufacturing industry, opened their doors to their new state-of-the-art facility, making it the third building at their headquarters in The Woodlands. On Thursday, June 29, 2017, nearly 200 people from the Greater Houston area gathered at the facility for the ribbon-cutting ceremony. The modern 10,000 sq ft building is home to a 72-seat training room full of the latest technology, a community dining/kitchen area complete with a market, and an outdoor, covered patio designed to seat up to 100 people.

“Our new building is a springboard to another 40 years of loving, caring, and serving our great customers,” says president and chief executive officer Dusty Alexander. “I’d like to thank our internal team, comprised of director of human resources Jayland Keeney, vice president of research and development Erika Klein, and designer Andrea Alexander for leading the design and build of a modern and collaborative space for our employees and customers. We invite all manufacturers to contact us, schedule a visit, and give us the opportunity to show you why we are different.”

Additional recognition is due to The Woodlands Township, LDF Construction, BD Electric, Zeigler Cooper Architects, and Steelcase, for without them and their individual contributions, this project would have not been possible. This new facility is the stepping stone to pave the way for future innovation within the ERP software industry and bring business to the surrounding area.

www.globalshopsolutions.com

0 Comments



Advertisement
See All »
Industry News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
See All »
Events Calendar
AWS Certified Welding Inspector Seminar
July 16 - 22, 2017
Lincoln Electric Company – Lithia Spring, GA
2017 Coordinate Metrology Society Conference
July 17 - 21, 2017
Snowbird Meeting and Convention Center – Snowbird, UT
Heller Tech Days 2017
July 26 - 27, 2017
Heller Machine Tools – Troy, MI
Milltronics USA Open House
July 28, 2017
Milltronics USA, Inc. – Waconia, MN
Heat Treating: Expanded Vacuum and Atmosphere Training
August 1 - 3, 2017
Ipsen U | Ipsen Inc. – Cherry Valley, IL
See All Events »
Social Media
Advertisement

Subscribe to our e-Newsletters!

Get metal manufacturing industry news delivered straight to your inbox!