Global Shop Solutions Opens New Facility

After a year full of vision and construction, Global Shop Solutions (The Woodlands, TX), a global developer of ERP software for the manufacturing industry, opened their doors to their new state-of-the-art facility, making it the third building at their headquarters in The Woodlands. On Thursday, June 29, 2017, nearly 200 people from the Greater Houston area gathered at the facility for the ribbon-cutting ceremony. The modern 10,000 sq ft building is home to a 72-seat training room full of the latest technology, a community dining/kitchen area complete with a market, and an outdoor, covered patio designed to seat up to 100 people.

“Our new building is a springboard to another 40 years of loving, caring, and serving our great customers,” says president and chief executive officer Dusty Alexander. “I’d like to thank our internal team, comprised of director of human resources Jayland Keeney, vice president of research and development Erika Klein, and designer Andrea Alexander for leading the design and build of a modern and collaborative space for our employees and customers. We invite all manufacturers to contact us, schedule a visit, and give us the opportunity to show you why we are different.”

Additional recognition is due to The Woodlands Township, LDF Construction, BD Electric, Zeigler Cooper Architects, and Steelcase, for without them and their individual contributions, this project would have not been possible. This new facility is the stepping stone to pave the way for future innovation within the ERP software industry and bring business to the surrounding area.

www.globalshopsolutions.com