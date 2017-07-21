Advertisement

Global Shop Solutions Works with Non-Profit Charities

They support Hope’s Path, a faith-based youth organization, and the Montgomery County Women’s Center for women and children who have suffered physical or sexual abuse.

July 21, 2017

Global Shop Solutions (The Woodlands, TX), an international developer of ERP software for the manufacturing industry, supported two local non-profits to change the lives of those who need it most. With a long history of supporting the community, the company partnered with Hope’s Path, an organization that uses a faith-based community approach to direct foster youth towards confident and sustainable independence, and with the Montgomery County Women’s Center (MCWC), a center that provides resources, counseling, housing and more to women and children who have suffered physical or sexual abuse.

As part of their annual team building week, nearly 100 employees of the company’s Customer Services Team broke into several groups to improve the functionality of at the facilities at MCWC and Hope’s Path. The group at Hope’s Path organized the library and food pantry, cleaned out and organized the resource room, hung blinds, and more. “We are about loving, serving, and caring for the communities we live in around the world,” said Nick Knight, the director of customer services for Global Shop Solutions. “The projects we were involved in at MCWC and Hope’s Path represent our spirit. It’s a special honor to be a part of this company.”

For more than 40 years, the company has engaged in ongoing efforts to support local service projects. Recent charities and service projects company personnel have participated in include Toys for Tots, Sunshine Spaces, feeding and taking care of the homeless in Montgomery County, and In the Pink, a charity benefit to support cancer survivors.
“We consider it a great honor to work side by side with Hope’s Path and MCWC. Giving back to the community is one of the highlights of the year for Global Shop Solutions,” added president and chief executive officer Dusty Alexander. He and his father Dick, the founder and chairman of the board, lead the “giving back” initiative by creating an atmosphere of caring and sharing of our time and resources and expressing its importance to the entire employee base.

www.globalshopsolutions.com

0 Comments



Advertisement
See All »
Industry News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
See All »
Events Calendar
AWS Certified Welding Inspector Seminar
July 16 - 22, 2017
Lincoln Electric Company – Lithia Spring, GA
2017 Coordinate Metrology Society Conference
July 17 - 21, 2017
Snowbird Meeting and Convention Center – Snowbird, UT
Heller Tech Days 2017
July 26 - 27, 2017
Heller Machine Tools – Troy, MI
Milltronics USA Open House
July 28, 2017
Milltronics USA, Inc. – Waconia, MN
Heat Treating: Expanded Vacuum and Atmosphere Training
August 1 - 3, 2017
Ipsen U | Ipsen Inc. – Cherry Valley, IL
See All Events »
Social Media
Advertisement

Subscribe to our e-Newsletters!

Get metal manufacturing industry news delivered straight to your inbox!