Global Shop Solutions Works with Non-Profit Charities

They support Hope’s Path, a faith-based youth organization, and the Montgomery County Women’s Center for women and children who have suffered physical or sexual abuse.

Global Shop Solutions (The Woodlands, TX), an international developer of ERP software for the manufacturing industry, supported two local non-profits to change the lives of those who need it most. With a long history of supporting the community, the company partnered with Hope’s Path, an organization that uses a faith-based community approach to direct foster youth towards confident and sustainable independence, and with the Montgomery County Women’s Center (MCWC), a center that provides resources, counseling, housing and more to women and children who have suffered physical or sexual abuse.

As part of their annual team building week, nearly 100 employees of the company’s Customer Services Team broke into several groups to improve the functionality of at the facilities at MCWC and Hope’s Path. The group at Hope’s Path organized the library and food pantry, cleaned out and organized the resource room, hung blinds, and more. “We are about loving, serving, and caring for the communities we live in around the world,” said Nick Knight, the director of customer services for Global Shop Solutions. “The projects we were involved in at MCWC and Hope’s Path represent our spirit. It’s a special honor to be a part of this company.”

For more than 40 years, the company has engaged in ongoing efforts to support local service projects. Recent charities and service projects company personnel have participated in include Toys for Tots, Sunshine Spaces, feeding and taking care of the homeless in Montgomery County, and In the Pink, a charity benefit to support cancer survivors.

“We consider it a great honor to work side by side with Hope’s Path and MCWC. Giving back to the community is one of the highlights of the year for Global Shop Solutions,” added president and chief executive officer Dusty Alexander. He and his father Dick, the founder and chairman of the board, lead the “giving back” initiative by creating an atmosphere of caring and sharing of our time and resources and expressing its importance to the entire employee base.

www.globalshopsolutions.com