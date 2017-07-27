Grinding Systems for the Most Challenging Applications

The GCH family of companies offer users a “total solution” to all grinding needs, including full turnkey grinding systems, grinder design, grinder process and grinding automation.

In Booth 951, grinding experts from GCH Machinery, GCH Tool Group (Warren, MI) and Total Grinding Solutions (TGS) and will be on hand to discuss grinding applications and challenges. All members of the GCH family of companies, they are recognized as some of the grinding industry’s leading systems providers, offering users a “total solution” to all grinding needs, including full turnkey grinding systems, grinder design, grinder process and grinding automation. “We have been successfully helping users improve their grinding operations longer than any other machine builder,” said Dan Geddes, the president of GCH Machinery, GCH Tool Group and TGS. “Since we first cut our teeth on grinding applications over five decades ago, we’ve been fully focused on the improvement of customer grinding operations.”

From centerless grinders to double-disc grinders and beyond, GCH Machinery has the expertise, experience and resources to take an older machine and turn it into a state-of-the art automatic grinding machine production center. GCH Machinery is a one-stop, turn-key provider. GCH Tool Group houses one of the world’s largest inventories of new spare parts and components for centerless, ID, OD, double-disc and surface grinders. TGS is a worldwide manufacturer of centerless grinders that seeks to lead the industry by continuously engineering innovative equipment through significant investments in research and development and proactive product training. Along with their initial mission to manufacture quality equipment that is offered at an affordable price, they also focus on machine reliability, which minimizes downtime, lengthens machine life and reduces the cost of ownership.

GCH Tool Group, 13265 East 8 Mile Road, Warren, MI 48089, 586-777-6250, Fax: 586-777-2578, sales@gchtool.com, www.gchtool.com.