Heidenhain Names New President/Managing Director

David Doyle has full responsibility for the company’s customer-focused operations for the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

July 6, 2017

Dr. Johannes Heidenhain GmbH (Traunreut, Germany) has announced the appointment of David Doyle as the president and managing director of Heidenhain Corporation (Schaumburg, IL). He has full responsibility for the company’s customer-focused operations for the U.S., Canada and Mexico. This change continues the succession plan for Rick Korte, the present chief executive officer of Heidenhain Corporation. “I am happy to announce the next phase of the succession plan for our North American operations, with the promotion of David. I have the utmost confidence in him and trust he will continue to grow our business and support our customers with world class service in all areas,” remarked Korte.

“In his new role, he will steer the realization of the future vision for our U.S.-based operations, including initiatives to drive business growth and enhance our customers’ experience. David brings more than twenty-five years of experience in international capital equipment business and technical support management. He has rapidly established his leadership influence with our U.S. organization,” remarked Ralf Moog-Oberkircher, the head of global sales for the Dr. Johannes Heidenhain GmbH group.

“I am looking forward to leading the team through the next phase of development and reaching our growth objectives in North America,” said Doyle, about his change in responsibility. “Core to our team’s mission is delivering the highest quality innovative products to the markets we serve, with exceptional support to our customers. We leverage our breadth of applications expertise, advanced technologies and responsiveness to enable our customers to deliver breakthrough engineering solutions and reducing their time to market. We continue to invest in our Bay Area resources and infrastructure, supporting our OEM partners with both our product portfolio and ETEL systems expertise.”

www.heidenhain.us

