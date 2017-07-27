High Accuracy Piezo Probing for High Precision 5-Axis Machining

Mida Diamond touch probes from Marposs are Ideal for die and mold, aerospace, aeronautics and biomedical applications. They are available in optical or radio transmission styles that provide excellent measurement performance on 3D surfaces, these probes offer repeatability within 0.25 µm.

In Booth 1126, Marposs Corporation (Auburn Hills, MI) will display their high accuracy Mida Diamond touch probes featuring piezo-electric technology that is designed for high precision 5-axis machining centers and milling machines. These probes are available in optical or radio transmission styles that provide excellent measurement performance on 3D surfaces. With repeatability within 0.25 µm, they are well suited to industries where precision requirements are pushed daily to the limits, such as die and mold, aerospace, aeronautics and biomedical applications. Through automatic detection of the machine axis position, these probes achieve part positioning, work piece orientation and origin identification, as well as accurate part measurement. Relying upon a special filter, these probes can distinguish false-triggering events from actual touch events to provide better performance than other high precision probes that might be sensitive to noise and vibrations.

Several types of applications are available: Operating with either a radio or optical receiver, these probes offer a wide operating field that is useful for large machine tools where the line-of-sight between the probe and receiver is not ensured. And because the line of sight between the touch probe transmitter and receiver is not required, complex surfaces and deep cavity parts can be inspected. Measurements may be performed at depths as great as one meter due to the modular structure and extensions of the probe. The Mida Diamond line of high precision machine tool touch probes and tool setters is designed to control every step of the production process. Advantages of this probing line include reduced machining and checking times, increased production efficiency, reduced production rejects, and constant machining quality level during the entire production process.

Marposs Corporation, 3300 Cross Creek Parkway, Auburn Hills MI 48326, 248-370-0404, marposs@us.marposs.com, www.marposs.com.