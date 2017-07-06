Hitachi High Technologies Acquires Oxford Instruments Industrial Analysis Business

Combining their strengths to create a new company that will continue to specialize in delivering high-tech analysis solutions, designed to meet the tough challenges of a rapidly evolving industrial sector.

Oxford Instruments’ (Oxford, UK) Industrial Analysis Division has become part of Hitachi High-Technologies Group (Tokyo, Japan).

A new company has been created, Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science that brings together Hitachi’s extensive scientific instrumentation portfolio with Oxford’s rich 40-year heritage of innovative analytical instruments and services developed in close partnership with industry customers. The collaboration will offer the companies a wider ranging product portfolio, more contact points with customers and more chances to meet customer needs.

The new company will continue to specialize in delivering high-tech analysis solutions, developed in close collaboration with industry customers and designed to meet the tough challenges of a rapidly evolving industrial sector. Their range of laboratory-based and robust high-performance in-field testing instruments deliver materials and coatings analysis that adds value throughout the production lifecycle, from raw material exploration to incoming inspection, production and quality control to recycling. A team of in-house experts have developed customized testing methodologies for hundreds of industrial applications, delivering simplicity of operation for even the most demanding applications.

Dawn Brooks, the managing director of Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science stated, “Today, we already help thousands of businesses streamline their costs, minimize risk and increase production efficiency. The combined strengths of Hitachi and Oxford Instruments Industrial Analysis greatly increases our capability to offer an ever-wider range of leading-edge analytical solutions to our customers around the world.”

www.hitachi-tech.com