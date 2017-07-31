Hobart Institute of Welding Technology Holds Open House

They showcased their new Next Generation Welding Learning Facility and the renovation and expansion of the main campus that has just been completed.

Hobart Institute of Welding Technology (Troy, OH) highlighted their newest addition and renovation that was the focal point of an open house event on July 19, 2017. Opening ceremonies began at 10:00 am. Visitors were welcomed by president and chief executive officer Scott A. Mazzulla. The program featured comments from Raymond Shook, the executive director of the American Welding Society (Miami, FL) and Michael Beamish, the mayor of Troy. Proclamations and commendations from the Governor’s office, the Attorney General’s office, State Senator Bill Beagle, the State Auditor’s office, the Secretary of State’s office and the Treasurer of State’s office were also read. Tours for the public were held throughout the day until 2:00 pm. The event showcased the new 16,000+ sq ft Next Generation Welding Learning Facility that was opened in late October 2016, and the renovation and expansion of the main campus that has just been completed.

The new Welding Learning Facility features four technically advanced state-of-the art classrooms that seat up to 120 students and contains high-tech audio-visual training aids. The facility also houses a dedicated non-destructive laboratory and classroom for hands-on liquid penetrant and magnetic particle inspection and training. Additionally, the Welder Learning Facility boasts a large welder performance qualification laboratory for destructive testing and 24 multi-process welding booths.

The renovation and expansion in the main building covers 14,834 sq ft and includes the renovation of eight classrooms, an advisor/security office as well as a relocation and rebuild of administrative office space. In the space that was vacated, 70 new welding booths were constructed that bring the total arc welding booths in the main campus to 294. The renovation also includes 13 new or updated classrooms, three of which were included in the initial phase of the expansion.

“This expansion to our campus is an investment in our mission to service our students and industry, as we are dedicated to welding training and education excellence,” said Mazzulla. “I am proud to say that we are the premier welding school, and this new state-of-the-art building, as well as the renovation and additional weld booths, will educate the next generation of welders and certified welding professionals.”

The Hobart Institute that was established in 1930 has undergone several expansions throughout the years. The 12 acre campus is currently comprised of two buildings totaling approximately 141,000 sq ft that feature 345 welding stations, 480 student capacity per shift, and 19 classrooms that are all designed for the world’s greatest welding education environment.

