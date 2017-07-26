Hoffmann Group Receives Bosch Award

They receive the Bosch Global Supplier Award that recognizes their outstanding performance in the indirect material category.

Hoffmann GmbH (Munich, Germany) has been honored with the Bosch Global Supplier Award from Robert Bosch GmbH (Stuttgart, Germany), which presents this award every two years to carefully selected suppliers in recognition of their outstanding performance. In all, they have given awards to 44 suppliers from eleven countries. Hoffmann Group received the award in the indirect material category.

This marks the 15th time that Bosch, a supplier of technology and services, has honored outstanding performance in the manufacture and supply of products or services – notably in the areas of quality, costs, innovation, and logistics. They presented the coveted awards before an audience of some 100 representatives of the supply industry. The theme of this year’s award ceremony was “Partners in success.”

“Everything we do, we do to enable our customers best results,” said Dr. Robert Blackburn, the chairman of the board of executive directors and chief executive officer of Hoffmann Group. “This attitude is in our DNA. This award is a strong recognition for our guiding principles. We’re pleased to receive this unique award.”

“Our long-term global partnership with Bosch is characterized by trust,” added Martin Reichenecker, a member of the executive board of Hoffmann Group who is responsible for sales and marketing. “This refers to the quality of our products, as well as to the consultancy capabilities of our employees. We’re very happy about this award and feel committed to fulfill this appreciation in future too.”

“In the connected world, partnerships are becoming more and more important,” noted Dr. Volkmar Denner, the chairman of the Bosch board of management. “Hierarchical value chains are turning into value-added networks. With our open platform technologies, we are in an ideal position to seize the opportunities offered by digitalization in our partner networks: for example, exchanging Industry 4.0 data using the Production Performance Management Protocol.”

In 2015, Hoffmann Group was the only supplier in the field of ‘tools’ to win the Bosch Global Supplier Award. Hoffmann and Bosch have collaborated as partners for many years and as a result, Hoffmann has already been presented with the Preferred Supplier Award on several occasions. Bosch suppliers have long been more than mere deliverers of parts and components: they are also partners in development and innovation who help the company stay competitive. Currently, the Bosch Group’s purchasing and logistics volume amounts to some 60 percent of its total sales. Most of the purchases are of electronic and mechanical components, but they also buy resale goods, software, services, capital goods, and operating equipment.

