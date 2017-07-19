How to Eliminate Difficult Tube Bender Programming

CML USA will have on display their new Ercolina Super Bender Plus rotary draw tube and pipe bender that eliminates the intense labor and difficult programming associated with many entry-level benders. Bend information is stored and the desired bend is produced in seconds.

One of the most common ways to bend tube and pipe is the rotary draw tube bending process. Done correctly, this process produces highly satisfactory results at a reasonable cost. In Booth 946, Ercolina® from CML USA, Inc. (Davenport, IA) is proud to present their new Super Bender® Plus rotary draw tube and pipe bender that eliminates the intense labor and difficult programming associated with many entry-level benders. The Super Bender Plus is ideal for producing consistent quality bends in pipe, tube, squares, solids and other profiles. Bend information is stored and the desired bend is produced in seconds.

This machine has a newly improved and easy-to-read control which displays machine position and all current functions on one screen for greater convenience. The large color-coded touch screen eliminates difficult programming and indicates bend angle, springback and actual bend position in real time. Material springback, the amount a material will spring back after the counterbend die pressure is released, is displayed separately for greater accuracy on a variety of materials allowing operator to bend any angle to 180 deg with independent material springback compensation for each bend. Super Bender Plus offers generous capacity from ¼ in to 2 in tube or 1-1/2 in schedule 40 pipe with a maximum centerline radius of 8-7/8 in.

The operator can initiate the bend cycle from the control panel or the included foot pedal. The Super Bender Plus utilizes the Ercolina quick-change tooling system, with multiple radii available, which installs quickly to produce quality bends, and the swing away counter bend die vise offers easy loading and unloading of work piece. Three convenient cost-saving tooling kits are available in common tube or pipe sizes: a pipe kit, a small radius tube kit, and a large radius tube kit. Additional savings are available when purchasing a tooling kit with machine. An efficient three-phase drive motor operates from a 220 single-phase power source for greater accessibility and efficiency and has single bending speed of two rpm. The machine’s powerful gear reduction operates quietly without any need for hydraulics. Its classic Ercolina design reduces the floor space requirement and stores easily to save shop floor space.

Several rotary draw accessories are available to expand the capabilities of the Super Bender Plus, including Ercolina’s A40-P two axis positioning table that is ideal for repetitive parts and left and right mirror images. This can be used with Ercolina easy part layout software to quickly layout and produce drawings for bending applications.

CML USA, Inc., 3100 Research Parkway, Davenport, IA 52806, 563-391-7700, info@ercolina-usa.com, www.ercolina-usa.com.