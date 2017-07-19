How to Handle Large, Stringy Balls of Chips

Take a closer look at how this conveyor system handles very gummy, stringy and entangled nests of chips that are created off several automated twin spindle CNC turning machines.

A major tier one supplier of parts to the automotive industry from Detroit, MI, was operating several automated twin spindle CNC turning machines that created a very gummy, stringy and entangled nest of chips that jammed their conveyors. The jams not only caused the conveyors to fail to remove these large balls of chips, but also caused damage to the conveyors themselves. At least one conveyor incurred a downtime daily that lasted an entire eight-hour shift.

After researching their problem online, the shop maintenance manager discovered the Munchman II conveyor from Jorgensen Conveyors (Mequon, WI) and made a few phone calls. Engineers from Jorgensen visited the shop and took measurements of the part samples, measured the machines for conveyor fit up and assessed the type of material causing all the issues, which was a mild steel. Given the Munchman II’s features, it was obvious how this conveyor could solve their issues.

The MunchMan II employs two conveyor belts through the lower curve, incline and discharge sections of the conveyor that enabled successful removal of the large stringy balls of chips that had been jamming the old single-belt conveyors on the turning machines. The conveyor also incorporates the patented UVS-EcoLogic® control that provides constant load monitoring to protect conveyor motor and drive train components from damage in a “conveyor jam” condition where excessive torque on the conveyor may occur. This control also features an automatic jam-clearing sequence of conveyor operation for increased uptime.

“We worked closely with the customer and machine tool builders to ensure proper electrical interfacing,” said Kaytlen Rinaldi, the lead engineer at Jorgensen Conveyors. “They requested our UVS Jam Manager functionality and also wanted our UVS to communicate with the main machine control. For this application, we removed the inverted “V” cleats on the upper belt to make sure the conveyor could pass a machined part through in case it accidentally falls onto the conveyor.”

After a successful installation and run-off, the shop decided to put MunchMan II on all of their existing machine tools and advised their machine tool suppliers that they also wanted it on any new machines they ordered going forward. “We were able to understand the needs of the customer and, by working together, we were able to provide a system that will benefit them in the long run. I would consider this one of the reasons why this project was successful,” added Rinaldi.

“We’ve never had a Munchman II jam up or cause a downtime that was the fault of the conveyor itself,” noted the maintenance manager of the Detriot manufacturer. “We currently have 20 in-house conveyors and have six more on order. When we’ve added the Munchman II onto all of our machines, we’ll have over 50 total. So to say we’re satisfied is an understatement.”

Jorgensen Conveyors, Inc., 10303 N. Baehr Road, Mequon, WI 53092, 262-242-8342, www.jorgensenconveyors.com.