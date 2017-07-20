How to Increase Productivity, OEE, and Profits Without Buying New Machines
Software and hardware systems from Shop Floor Automations can help shops increase productivity, OEE, and profits without buying new machines or downsizing their workforce in order to afford upgrades.
- Hardware. SFA will display their popular USB to CNC hardware options, such as the Portable USB Connect for connecting machines via Ethernet and Wireless devices. One of their newest products, the WiFi USB Connect, is a great solution for enabling old machines to wirelessly send and save programs to a shared folder. Their popular Floppy Drive Emulator will also be on display, as well as their newest version, the Okuma Floppy Drive Core Replacement, and their highly anticipated Multi Connect.
- DNC Software. Having constant CNC communication failures? Are your programs too large to fit in the CNC memory? Want to be done with the worries of where programs are stored among your shop, or who is accessing them? DNC Software enables a shop to control and secure thousands of their CNC programs. SFA specializes in DNC communication via Predator DNC, which also comes with a free copy of Predator CNC Editor.
- Machine Monitoring. Imagine increasing your productivity just by monitoring machine utilization. Get notifications whenever there is a production problem on your shop floor. Give machinists a voice by allowing them access to a fully-featured data entry screen and monitors on the shop floor with machine OEE updates. Scytec DataXchange will be on-hand to give live demonstrations of their popular $45 per month machine monitoring software.
- Job Scheduling. It’s time to drop spreadsheets – graphical scheduling is the best new option for your shop floor. Make live changes to your production schedule and see how it effects your overall jobs list in real time. See how early or late your projects really are. No longer waste time updating paperwork or fixing inevitable human errors.
- Manufacturing Industry Swag. Check out world-famous G-code “there’s no place like home” shirts. There will also be G-code mousepads available to attendees. Shirts will be given to those who stay with SFA for a brief consultation and get their badge scanned, but feel free to take a mousepad just for dropping by.
Shop Floor Automations, Inc., 5360 Jackson Drive, Suite. 202, La Mesa, CA 91942-6003, 619-461-4000, info@shopfloorautomations.com, www.shopfloorautomations.com.
