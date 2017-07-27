How to Manage Your Shop from Anywhere, Anytime on Any Device

JobBOSS 12.0 from Exact Software is rebuilt for rapid, incremental enhancements to ensure that users have a robust ERP shop management system at their disposal. The completely rewritten code base is the launch pad for accelerating enhancements to improved mobile systems, stronger third-party integrations, and targeted improvements to the software.

In Booth 2634, Exact Software (Bloomington, MN) will demonstrate their new JobBOSS 12.0 release that represents a complete major technology upgrade to their software infrastructure. The following improvements have been implemented in the Job status tracker in ShopView, the modern theme for JobBOSS and Data Collection:

Over 60 customer-reported defects have been corrected.

Updated email functionality for shop alerts and a visually-refreshed theme and images.

Popup screens that retain location and size.

Work areas expanded by default with large, easily accessible work area buttons.

Field label consistency and redesigned application icons.

Improved required field indicators and standardization of data entry and images.

Shop owners can accelerate business with the cloud security, workforce mobility and process flexibility of Private Hosting. They get the best of both worlds: control of an on-premise system that has the convenience and low cost of a cloud solution. With Private Hosting, shop owners have the freedom to manage their business and run their ERP system anywhere, anytime on any device. Whether accessing through desktop, laptop, tablet, or smartphone, the dedicated host environment gives them full control to manage their business. Private Hosting delivers a comprehensive IT experience to the business without the burden of managing local equipment and contractors. Data is safer in secure, enterprise-grade data centers than on local, aging devices that can be hacked into through a Wi-Fi network.

A private cloud environment is designed for the shop owner, with their applications and data always available. This environment is exclusive to the shop owner, enabling them to take full advantage of JobBOSS, Synergy, uniPoint, KnowledgeSync Event Manager, and more. Private Hosting is not a multi-tenant system: the virtual workspace houses only the company’s applications – not everyone else’s – and lets the shop owner use them exactly how they want. Their company is unique, and this ERP system complements their uniqueness.

CenterPoint payroll seamlessly integrates time, attendance and payroll information to the JobBOSS General Ledger to manage unlimited employees, locations, PTO and overtime with easy access to detailed employee information – plus no more journal entries. The seamless integration of JobBOSS and CenterPoint Payroll reduces data entry time and duplication while providing easy access to employee information and job cost data. CenterPoint Payroll by RedWing Software (Red Wing, MN) features a complete suite of customizable payroll functions, associated reports and capabilities that include:

ACA (Affordable Care Act) reporting.

Payroll data and tax data reports.

Federal and state tax forms.

Check printing in multiple formats.

Direct deposit to unlimited bank accounts.

The combination of integrated CenterPoint payroll and JobBOSS job control data provides accurate and timely job cost data, and JobBOSS users can customize the interface to show menu selections that are used most often in a Quick List. This integration allows JobBOSS users to save time and get better information on employees and job costs in order to run a more efficient and profitable business.

