Intuitive Information Management for Press Brake Operations

MC Machinery Systems, Inc. (Elk Grove Village, IL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Corporation (Tokyo, Japan), offers a new press brake operator support tool: the VIDERE system for their BB and BH series machines. The VIDERE system helps press brake operators by supplying real-time information and intuitive assist features in an easily understandable and readable format. Whether you are an experienced operator or new to bending, the high speed and high accuracy VIDERE system, including advanced operator support features, delivers the right information at the right time in the operator’s field of view (the name “VIDERE” stems from the Latin word meaning to see or to perceive with one’s eyes).

“We developed this system as an operator support tool for shops to maximize their uptime and improve staff utilization so they can combat the skilled worker shortage facing the industry today, all without requiring a large budget or floor space for automation,” said David Bray, the national press brake product manager at MC Machinery. “With the ability to view and manipulate DXF files, 3D models, bending simulations and change bend sequences, tool locations and tool allocations, and full real-time simulations parallel to the bending process with bend assist, we are making it easier to bridge the gap of manufacturing and technology.” The VIDERE system is priced to achieve ROI in less than one year.

