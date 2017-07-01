ISO Finishing Becomes U.S. Distributor for BV Products

They now provide BV vibratory surface finishing systems to job shops across the U.S.

ISO Finishing Inc. (Loretta, MN), a leading surface finishing systems and service provider to job shops across the U.S., has announced that they will now be a distributor of Australian mass finishing technologies supplier BV Products (Victoria, Australia), which builds precision engineered machines with revolutionary design enhancements that make vibratory systems an integral part of any surface finishing program.

“We are thrilled to partner with them and showcase their mass finishing systems,” said Mike Klein, the owner and chief executive officer of ISO Finishing. “They are one of the best companies in the industry to manufacture a vibratory bowl machine that competes at the same level as other well-known machines. It is an honor to be able to be their first U.S. distributor.”

ISO Finishing has been specializing in providing mass finishing systems and services for all major industries, including the medical, aerospace, dental, automotive, OEM, military and firearm sectors. They have added the Technovibe BV12B vibratory bowl machine to their machines used at their facility in Minneapolis, MN.

“We are delighted with our partnership and look forward to the mutual success this will bring to each company,” added Jim Riley, the president of BV Products. “In the end, the customers are the winners by having access to such a wide array of finishing systems.”

www.isofinishing.com, www.bvproducts.com.au