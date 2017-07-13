IWDC Sets All-Time Monthly Record

Spending through the co-op exceeded $21 million in June, the first time they've ever reached $20 million in a single month.

The spending of member companies through their Independent Welding Distributors Cooperative (IWDC; Indianapolis, IN) exceeded $21 million in June, smashing the May 2014 record by over $1.7 million. “We’ve actually never broken through $20 million in any month, so this is quite a milestone,” stated Frank Kasnick, the president and chief executive officer of IWDC. “This is a testament to the strength and resilience of the independents in our welding and gas industry, and reflects the strong support from our vendor partners.”

“This comes on the heels of an all-time record March,” added Keith Werkley, their director of marketing and vendor management. “We had a terrific Sales and Purchasing Convention at the end of May and, together with June’s record, we have a strong first half to build upon!”

The IWDC is a cooperative formed in 1994 that leverages the strengths of their independent welding distributor members across North America. IWDC member companies collectively represent over $2.2 billion in sales in industrial, specialty, and medical gases, as well as related equipment, welding hardgoods, and consumables.

