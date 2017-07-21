Jason Industries Appoints New Board Member

President and chief executive officer Brian K. Kobylinski has been elected to their board of directors.

Jason Industries, Inc. (Milwaukee, WI) announced that president and chief executive officer Brian K. Kobylinski has been elected to their board of directors. Kobylinski was named president and chief executive officer of the company effective December 1, 2016, after joining them as their chief operating officer in April 2016.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Koby to the board,” said Jeffry N. Quinn, the chairman of the company’s board of directors. “He has provided excellent operational leadership and strategic direction for the business since he joined the company last year. His experience, knowledge, and deep understanding of industrial businesses make him a valuable addition to the board.”

Prior to joining Jason, Kobylinski served as executive vice president of the Energy Segment and China for Actuant Corporation (Milwaukee, WI). During his 23 years with Actuant, he progressed through a number of management roles, including vice president of the Industrial and Energy Segments, vice president of business development and global vusiness leader at Hydratight. He received his masters of business administration from the University of Wisconsin – Madison and his bachelors of art from St. Norbert College.

