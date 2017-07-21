JPW Industries Acquired by Gamut Capital Management

As part of this deal, the JPW name, management and all warehouse, parts support, customer service and technical service operations will stay in place.

JPW Industries, Inc.®, (La Vergne, TN) a Tenex Capital Management portfolio company headquartered, announced they have reached an agreement to be acquired by funds managed by Gamut Capital Management (New York, NY). The transaction is expected to be finalized by year end according to Robert Romano, the chief executive officer of JPW Industries, a leading global designer, marketer and distributor of branded metalworking and woodworking equipment and specialty shop tools sold under the JET®, Powermatic®, Wilton®, Edwards® and Promac® brand names. The company has operations in six countries and sells through a network of distributor partners in markets worldwide.

Gamut Capital Management is a private equity firm with $1 billion of committed capital for investment that focuses on making investments in middle-market companies, enabling them to operate as stand-alone, independent businesses. “JPW has set the standard for quality, reliability, innovation and service across a broad range of applications and end users,” added Stan Parker, a founding partner of Gamut. “We are delighted to partner with them and their strong management team to accelerate their development.”

“Our management team spent a great deal of time evaluating potential acquirers, and we are confident that we have an outstanding partner in them,” stated Romano stated. “Their founders have a great track record, as well as vast experience with industrial companies like us. Most important, they have the willingness and capability to provide the resources to help us achieve our ambitious goals.” Romano emphasized that JPW’s name and management and operations will stay in place: all operations, including warehouse, parts support, customer service and technical service will remain in their current LaVergne and Albert Lea, MN, locations.

www.jpwindustries.com