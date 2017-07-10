Lincoln Electric Partners with SmartEquip Network

This partnership will provide owners of their welding equipment with all the critical product information and parts support catalogs needed to maintain their fleet.

SmartEquip (Norwalk, CT) has announced they have added The Lincoln Electric Company (Cleveland, OH) to their network. This partnership will provide owners of Lincoln Electric welding equipment with all the critical product information and parts support catalogs they need to maintain their fleet.

“We are excited about this new partnership. Fleet customers throughout North America, many of which are already mutual customers of our company and SmartEquip, will now be able to access our service parts business through this proven software solution,” stated Matt Fleming, the construction and rental sales manager for Lincoln Electric.

“Our network has seen significant growth over the past year and the addition of quality manufacturers like Lincoln Electric represent important milestones for us,” added Ron Piccolo, the executive vice president with SmartEquip. The network provides product support information for more than 280 suppliers to fleets in North America and Europe.

Lincoln Electric’s parts and service content are now available to fleet owners who are partnered with SmartEquip’s Network.

