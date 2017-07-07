LTI Acquires Fracture Technology Associates

This deal expands LTI's footprint in the fracture mechanics testing services business.

Laboratory Testing Inc. (LTI; Hatfield, PA) has announced the acquisition of Fracture Technology Associates (FTA; Bethlehem, PA). Both companies have been in the materials testing business for over 30 years. FTA is a commercial independent testing laboratory that has provided fracture mechanics testing services and tailored software systems to a wide variety of commercial, government and university labs. LTI is an independent, full-service materials testing, non-destructive testing and metrology lab serving a wide-range of industries, including aerospace, power, medical, military and commercial.

FTA was owned and operated by J. Keith Donald, an internationally-recognized expert with over 40 years of experience in the field of experimental fracture mechanics. The company has performed fracture mechanics testing, including fatigue crack growth rate testing (FCGR) to ASTM E647 and non-linear fracture toughness testing (NLFT) to ASTM E1820 and E1921. They also provided all of the software and data acquisition hardware required for customers to run their own FCGR and NLFT tests.

LTI began as a non-destructive testing lab in 1984 with 20 employees housed in a 30,000 sq ft shop and office. Since then, the lab has grown into many complementary lines of business with 175 employees and 102,000 sq ft of building space. The business is family-run by some of the children and grandchildren of the founder, Robert W. McVaugh, Sr. The company is highly experienced in fracture mechanics, with its own department that provides NADCAP and A2LA accredited fatigue crack growth and fracture toughness testing. Their lab is also well-versed in FTA software, with all of its 19 servo-hydraulic mechanical test frames operating with the software systems.

“We are enthusiastic about the opportunity to enhance and expand existing service, support, and training capabilities,” said Mike McVaugh, second-generation family member and the president of LTI. “We also plan to invest in ongoing software development to increase features and functions which will improve the productivity of software users.”

Donald has worked closely with the fracture mechanics team at LTI over the past few years to pass along his years of research and experience. The two companies have collaborated on significant cutting-edge projects in the fatigue crack growth arena. “Keith will continue to consult with our team to ensure a smooth transition, while also continuing his pioneering research in the field,” explained McVaugh explained.

Construction of a new Fracture Mechanics Lab is well under way at LTI, with over twice the present sq footage of the present lab. It will house their current test frames and allow for the addition of FTA’s ten frames and staff within the next year. In the meantime, FTA’s test systems will be operated for additional capacity at their facility in Bethlehem. “We plan to integrate FTA’s equipment and personnel into our Fracture Mechanics Department within the next year,” said Brandon McVaugh, the grandson of LTI’s founder and the director of operations. “They will remain operational, as an extension of our company.”

www.labtesting.com, www.fracturetech.com