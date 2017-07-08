Management Changes at Walter Surface Technologies

Philip Tanious, Josée Coutu, and Daimon Mussell, have all been promoted to vice president positions within the company.

Walter Surface Technologies, Inc. (Windlsor, CT), a global industry leader in surface treatment technologies announces the promotion of three of their directors, Philip Tanious, Josée Coutu and Daimon Mussell.

Philip Tanious has been appointed to the vice-president of operations. He oversees several key areas of their business operations including inventory, production, and logistics as well as purchasing for their international offices. Tanious joined Walter in 2007 as the director of operations, and played an instrumental role in the 2012 LEED construction of the Walter Campus in Montreal. Before joining the company, he held senior positions in operations and sales at KoneCranes International. He holds a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering degree from Concordia University in Montreal and has been a member of l’Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec since 1997.

As the vice president of finance, Josée Coutu, CPA, CA, is responsible for the finance, human resources, and information technology departments in Canada. She also manages international finances for the Walter Group and supports the chairman and chief financial officer in the development, growth, and strategic direction of the company. After several years of public practice in the fields of accounting and auditing, Coutu joined Mapei Inc. as assistant controller and later became controller of the company. In these roles, she gained over a decade of experience in financial management and strategic planning, and brought that knowledge to the company when she joined them as the director of finance in 2010. She graduated from the HEC in Montreal with a Bachelor’s degree in Finance and Accounting and received her Chartered Accountant (CA) designation in 1987.

Daimon Mussell, MBA, is the vice president of sales for Walter Canada. As head of the company’s Canadian sales force, he has been instrumental in implementing go-to-market strategies for the brand. Since joining Walter in 2010, he has held progressively senior leadership positions within the sales department. Beginning his career as a sales representative for Saint-Gobain Abrasives, Mussell has accumulated 25 years of leadership experience at a variety of manufacturing and distribution companies within the metalworking and MRO industries. He holds an MBA from the University of Windsor.

www.walter.com