Advertisement

MQL Systems for Shops that are Tired of Dealing with Coolant

Ideal for the near-dry machining of steel, stainless, titanium, Inconel, tungsten and more, the compact, highly durable and modular Miquel pump from DropsA can be retrofitted to a machine tool’s existing coolant piping and mixed and matched with a compensation valve, independent solenoid control or both to optimize MQL for wide range of lubrication requirements.

July 21, 2017

In Booth 503, DropsA USA, Inc. (Sterling Heights, MI) will be featuring the latest in Minimum Quantity Lubrication (MQL) technology for external-based machining applications. The Miquel, available in one liter or three liter capacity, offers the advantages of near-dry machining in a compact, highly durable pump application. Utilized for external lubrication needs, this low maintenance (no moving parts) application can be retrofitted to a machine tool’s existing coolant piping, making installation simple. Its modular design allows for the addition, removal, or replacement of pumping elements with ease. A standard unit can be assembled with up to eight pumping outlets to cover a wide range of lubrication requirements. A variety of elements, which can include a compensation valve, independent solenoid control, or both can be mixed and matched to provide the optimal MQL solution. The Miquel has effectively and efficiently machined and/or cut through the following material without producing any harmful VOCs:

  • Additional Plastics
  • Titanium
  • Steel (variety of grades/types)
  • Tungsten
  • Stainless Steel
  • Inconel
  • 304 Stainless
  • Carbon Fiber
  • Invar
  • 316 Stainless
  • Additional Material

Why deal with the negative financial, environmental, and health related effects of coolant any longer?

DropsA USA, Inc., 6645 Burroughs Avenue, Sterling Heights, MI 48314, 586-566-1540, MQLmachining.com.

0 Comments



Advertisement
See All »
Industry News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
See All »
Events Calendar
AWS Certified Welding Inspector Seminar
July 16 - 22, 2017
Lincoln Electric Company – Lithia Spring, GA
2017 Coordinate Metrology Society Conference
July 17 - 21, 2017
Snowbird Meeting and Convention Center – Snowbird, UT
Heller Tech Days 2017
July 26 - 27, 2017
Heller Machine Tools – Troy, MI
Milltronics USA Open House
July 28, 2017
Milltronics USA, Inc. – Waconia, MN
Heat Treating: Expanded Vacuum and Atmosphere Training
August 1 - 3, 2017
Ipsen U | Ipsen Inc. – Cherry Valley, IL
See All Events »
Social Media
Advertisement

Subscribe to our e-Newsletters!

Get metal manufacturing industry news delivered straight to your inbox!