MQL Systems for Shops that are Tired of Dealing with Coolant

Ideal for the near-dry machining of steel, stainless, titanium, Inconel, tungsten and more, the compact, highly durable and modular Miquel pump from DropsA can be retrofitted to a machine tool’s existing coolant piping and mixed and matched with a compensation valve, independent solenoid control or both to optimize MQL for wide range of lubrication requirements.

In Booth 503, DropsA USA, Inc. (Sterling Heights, MI) will be featuring the latest in Minimum Quantity Lubrication (MQL) technology for external-based machining applications. The Miquel, available in one liter or three liter capacity, offers the advantages of near-dry machining in a compact, highly durable pump application. Utilized for external lubrication needs, this low maintenance (no moving parts) application can be retrofitted to a machine tool’s existing coolant piping, making installation simple. Its modular design allows for the addition, removal, or replacement of pumping elements with ease. A standard unit can be assembled with up to eight pumping outlets to cover a wide range of lubrication requirements. A variety of elements, which can include a compensation valve, independent solenoid control, or both can be mixed and matched to provide the optimal MQL solution. The Miquel has effectively and efficiently machined and/or cut through the following material without producing any harmful VOCs:

Additional Plastics

Titanium

Steel (variety of grades/types)

Tungsten

Stainless Steel

Inconel

304 Stainless

Carbon Fiber

Invar

316 Stainless

Additional Material

Why deal with the negative financial, environmental, and health related effects of coolant any longer?

DropsA USA, Inc., 6645 Burroughs Avenue, Sterling Heights, MI 48314, 586-566-1540, MQLmachining.com.