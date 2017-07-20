Multi-Purpose Clamping for High Speed Drilling, Reaming and Finishing

Perfect for high speed drills, reamers and finishing end mills with a diameter up to Ø 1 in, the high precision multi-purpose Mega New Baby Chuck from BIG KAISER provides .00004 in runout accuracy and guarantees one micron runout at the collet nose. Its thrust ball bearings eliminate distortion of the collet during tightening and its patented design prevents the ball bearings from moving at high speed.

In Booth 2115, BIG KAISER Precision Tooling Inc. (Hoffman Estates, IL) introduces their new Mega New Baby Chuck for up to Ø 1 in clamping for drills, reamers and finishing end mills with .00004 in runout accuracy. This is the industry’s highest precision and multi-purpose collet chuck system. It is designed for high speed cutting and guarantees a one micron runout at the collet nose. The Mega New Baby is perfect for cutting tools with a diameter up to Ø 25.4 mm, and its high speed design is offered in six different collet series sizes. These precise and versatile collet chucks are well accepted and recognized for their accuracy in high-speed applications. Ideal length and diameter of the holder is the key to precision machining. If selection is limited, an increased tool extension reduces performance. BIG KAISER has 353 different versions available as standard, making it easier to select the perfect one.

The Mega New Baby Chuck 25N has a clamping range of Ø .610 in to Ø 1.000 in. The thrust ball bearings eliminate distortion of the collet during tightening and the patented design prevents the ball bearings from moving at high speed. The collet is inspected twice to guarantee accuracy. The material, production, heat treatment and every other part is selected for precision. The Mega New Baby Chuck 25N is ready to take on any challenge in shop floors. Additional features include:

Available in BIG-PLUS® (SK/BT), HSK and BIG Capto.

Two-way coolant supply: Through tools or jet if tools don’t have any holes.

High runout precision of 0.003 mm at 4xD.

Every chuck is 100 percent inspected twice.

BIG KAISER Precision Tooling Inc., 2600 Huntington Boulevard, Hoffman Estates, IL 60192, 224-770-2999, Fax: 224-770-2997, bigkaiser@us.bigkaiser.com, us.bigkaiser.com.