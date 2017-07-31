Advertisement

Never Hand-Enter Part Geometry into Mazatrol Again

GeoSolid software from Griffo Brothers collects data directly from SolidWorks models to automatically enter geometry into Mazatrol and reduce programming time for users.

July 31, 2017

In Booth 2307, Griffo Brothers Inc. (Corvallis, OR) will demonstrate how users of their CamLink™ GeoSolid can:

  • Link SolidWorks® part model data to Mazatrol
  • Dramatically reduce programming time required to input part geometry
  • Prevent programming errors by extracting information directly from the SolidWorks model

GeoSolid lets users collect data directly from SolidWorks models, automatically entering geometry into Mazatrol. No searching for part geometry on prints required. Never hand-enter part geometry into Mazatrol again. Backed by over 33 years of experience, CamLink for Windows™ is the most complete software package available to link Mazatrol to a personal computer. If a user knows Mazatrol, they know CamLink. CamLink now runs on Windows™ 7, 8, and 10, and from the Mazatrol “2” generation, through the new Smooth for mills and the new Smart for lathes.

Griffo Brothers Inc., 2101 Jack London Street, Corvallis, OR 97330, 541-758-8421, Fax: 541-754-7305, info@griffobros.com, www.griffobros.com.

