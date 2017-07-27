New Managing Director for Bystronic Canada

Roberto Nicoli now manages the operations of Bystronic Canada Ltd.

July 27, 2017

Bystronic Inc. (Elgin, IL) announces the appointment Roberto Nicoli as their managing director of Bystronic Canada Ltd (Mississauga, ON). He has been working with the company since September 2014 as director of global key account management, where he strengthened the business relationships with global customers and developed new strategic accounts. Nicoli has almost 20 years of diverse professional executive management, leadership and team development experience with global organizations across a variety of industries. His expertise with CNC machinery, automation, engineering, production, and sales and service management will serve to further strengthen their Canadian presence as a leader in the local market.

www.bystronic.com

