Advertisement

Optical Comparator Fixturing

Optical Comparator fixturing from R&R Fixtures allows full capacity to position, stabilize and inspect a part with complete access and viewing circumference around the part.

July 20, 2017

R&R Fixtures, LLC (Grand Haven, MI) now offers a full range of Optical Comparator fixturing for all of a shop’s inspection needs, allowing full capacity to position, stabilize and inspect a part with complete access and viewing circumference around the part. Choose from three options: fixturing plate with components, rotational angle vise or vertical fixture (shown) all attach to the optical comparator rails via dovetails/ jam nuts and can be used in conjunction with all other R&R Fixturing components. Built for flexibility, ease of use, and most of all unobstructed viewing of the parts on an optical comparator.

R&R Fixtures, LLC, 1809 Industrial Park Drive, Grand Haven, MI 49417, 616-847-6045, Fax: 616-847-6082, www.rrfixtures.com.

0 Comments



Advertisement
Advertisement
See All »
Industry News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
See All »
Events Calendar
AWS Certified Welding Inspector Seminar
July 16 - 22, 2017
Lincoln Electric Company – Lithia Spring, GA
2017 Coordinate Metrology Society Conference
July 17 - 21, 2017
Snowbird Meeting and Convention Center – Snowbird, UT
Heller Tech Days 2017
July 26 - 27, 2017
Heller Machine Tools – Troy, MI
Milltronics USA Open House
July 28, 2017
Milltronics USA, Inc. – Waconia, MN
Heat Treating: Expanded Vacuum and Atmosphere Training
August 1 - 3, 2017
Ipsen U | Ipsen Inc. – Cherry Valley, IL
See All Events »
Social Media
Advertisement

Subscribe to our e-Newsletters!

Get metal manufacturing industry news delivered straight to your inbox!