Optical Comparator Fixturing

Optical Comparator fixturing from R&R Fixtures allows full capacity to position, stabilize and inspect a part with complete access and viewing circumference around the part.

R&R Fixtures, LLC (Grand Haven, MI) now offers a full range of Optical Comparator fixturing for all of a shop’s inspection needs, allowing full capacity to position, stabilize and inspect a part with complete access and viewing circumference around the part. Choose from three options: fixturing plate with components, rotational angle vise or vertical fixture (shown) all attach to the optical comparator rails via dovetails/ jam nuts and can be used in conjunction with all other R&R Fixturing components. Built for flexibility, ease of use, and most of all unobstructed viewing of the parts on an optical comparator.

R&R Fixtures, LLC, 1809 Industrial Park Drive, Grand Haven, MI 49417, 616-847-6045, Fax: 616-847-6082, www.rrfixtures.com.