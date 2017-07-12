Osborn Appoints New Director of Sales

Paul Dent is now responsible for managing sales for their Load Runners division.

Osborn (Richmond, IN), a unit of Jason, Inc. (Milwaukee, WI), has announced Paul Dent as their new director of sales for the Load Runners® division. In this position, he is responsible for managing sales growth and manufacturers’ representative groups in the U.S., Canada, and other countries around the world.

With more than 35 years of industry experience in three different countries, Dent previously worked as regional sales manager at Fenner Drives, an industrial senior account manager and corporate account executive at Oiles America Corporation, a regional sales manager at Peer Bearing Company and a western sales manager at Accurate Bushing Company. He has also served in many different positions on several committees for the Power Transmission Distributor Association and the Bearing Specialist Association.

“Paul’s wealth of knowledge will help us re-establish market share and re-energize the brand as we continue to deliver world-class Load Runner application solutions,” said John Lukow, the general manager of Load Runners. “We look forward to seeing his decades-worth of experience in sales strategy and account management help further position our company as an industry leader.” Dent graduated from St. Peter’s Technical College in the United Kingdom. He currently lives in Casa Grande, AR with his wife two children.

