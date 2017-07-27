Precision Boring and High Penetration Drilling Tools

Allied Machine & Engineering will be showcasing the Wohlhaupter VarioBore and the GEN3SYS XT Pro line of high penetration drilling products that feature enhanced holders and inserts with three unique geometries and two advanced coatings that are ideal for the rough drilling of clevis holes in aerospace landing gear applications.

In Booth 2534, Allied Machine & Engineering Corporation (Dover, OH) will be highlighting the Wohlhaupter® VarioBore and the GEN3SYS® XT Pro line of high penetration drilling products. Experts will be on hand to demonstrate how these tools increase productivity, reduce manufacturing time, and minimize scrap, all while generating higher quality parts. Two innovative, modular Wohlhaupter tooling systems that are manufactured in Germany will be on display, starting with the VarioBore precision boring head, a versatile and cost-effective boring tool that improves aerospace manufacturing productivity through ease and accuracy of adjustment, has a removable digital display called the 3E Tech that allows users to easily read diameter adjustments while the tool is still in the machine spindle.

Since only one digital display is needed for multiple VarioBores, the 3E Tech improves accuracy while saving money. With a diameter range of .016 in to 5.985 in and adjustment accuracy held to .0001 in (.002 mm) on diameter, the VarioBore provides versatility and precision. Although the 3E Tech digital display makes reading adjustment easy, the VarioBore can be used without it and adjustments can be read on the Vernier dial screw. This tool is designed to be used with counterweights that allow speeds to run up to 27,500 rpm, giving machinists improved finishes and reduced production time.

Another exciting product featured is the Wohlhaupter 565 (564), with the highest quality designed for finishing precision bores. Its self-balancing technology utilizes an internal counterweight that moves with every diameter adjustment made. An integrated digital display with accuracy of .0001 in (.002 mm) makes diameter adjustment accurate and efficient. The six series provides a boring range of 1.968 in to 8.071 in, making the 565 (564) boring head the smallest to have this technology.

Also on display will be the new GEN3SYS XT Pro line of high penetration drilling tools that features enhanced holders and inserts with three unique geometries and two advanced coatings. Visitors can see the holder’s enhanced flute design that improves chip evacuation, as well as an updated coolant configuration that increases flow and directs additional coolant to the cutting zone. The GEN3SYS XT Pro is a great option for rough drilling of clevis holes in aerospace landing gear applications, and is also the perfect choice for other advanced manufacturing applications. Experts will also be on hand to discuss the T-A® PCD special geometry insert that is specifically designed to withstand strong and highly abrasive materials, such as the CFRP materials that are frequently used in lightweight wings and fuselages for aerospace and in other high precision industries. This proven design has been used successfully for over a decade.

The T-A® Drill series on display will feature a replaceable tip design that allows users to replace only the insert when it has worn out, unlike competing products that require the entire tool to be replaced. The Original T-A holder with wear pads, an engineered special often used for manufacturing aerospace hydraulic manifolds, will also be featured at the show. Also known as the “Stealth Drill,” this custom tool is a great choice for drilling the largest hole in manifolds. Special flat bottom inserts can also be used with the same holder to create a form in the bottom of the hole. Also being featured is the AccuPort 432® port contour cutter that enables users to drill and finish port forms in one operation, the APX™ Drill that offers a carbide clad wearing surface to ensure alignment and stability, and the superior hole-finishing made possible by ALVAN® replaceable head reamers.

Allied Machine & Engineering Corporation, 120 Deeds Drive, Dover, OH 44622, 330-343-4283, www.alliedmachine.com.