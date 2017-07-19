Advertisement

Precision Flange Adapter Plate Fixturing for Piping Weldments

To reduce downstream installation times by welding piping assemblies correctly the first time, the ANSI 1,500 lb Flange Adapter Plate from Bluco joins their 150 lb, 300 lb, 600 lb, and 900 lb ANSI plates that are used to set up precision fixturing for piping weldments.

July 19, 2017

In Booth 2627, Bluco Corporation (Aurora, IL) announces the addition of an ANSI 1,500 lb Flange Adapter Plate to their industry-leading Modular Fixturing System. The 1,500 lb adapter plates join the existing line of 150 lb, 300 lb, 600 lb, and 900 lb ANSI plates used in the setup of precision fixturing for piping weldments. Each adapter plate includes a set of mounting pins that can be positioned to match the bolt circle of ANSI standard flange diameters. The mounting pins help the welder to easily mount and align the flange in the fixture, which results in more consistent weldments. Downstream installation times are greatly reduced when the piping assemblies are welded correctly the first time.

The standard 1,500 lb flange plate is compatible with flange diameters ranging from ½ in to 2 in, and custom sizes are possible. All of these Flange Adapter Plates are compatible with the Modular Fixturing System that includes angles, risers, spacers and clamps for further adjustability and positioning of the flanges and entire piping assembly. When combined with Bluco’s extensive catalog of Modular Fixturing components, shops can setup and weld pipe spools of unlimited sizes and shapes. In addition to the new 1,500 lb adapter plate size, all Flange Adapter Plates are now available in hard-anodized aluminum that greatly reduces the weight and handling requirements. Contact Bluco for a no-charge fixture proposal for your piping assemblies.

Bluco Corporation, 3500 Thayer Court, Aurora, IL 60504-3108, 630-637-1820, www.bluco.com.

