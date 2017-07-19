Presetting Made Easy

With absolute ease of use, uncomplicated software and stable cast iron base construction, Microset tool presetting equipment from Haimer streamlines tool setting processes, reducing set up times by as much as 70 percent to minimize idle time and increase machine utilization.

In the U.S., time is the most expensive component of the manufacturing process. Tool set up prior to any job represents a significant portion of this time, which is why tool presetters represent a cost savings for any shop – they speed up the tool setting process. In Booth 2303, Haimer USA (Villa Park, IL) will feature their Microset tool presetting machines along with all of their core products and technologies. The new Microset tool presetting equipment streamlines tool setting processes, reducing set up times by as much as 70 percent, thereby minimizing idle time and increasing machine utilization. Some key differentiators that truly set the Microset tool presetting machines apart from the rest are:

Absolute ease of use (turn it on and go).

Uncomplicated software (no software engineering degree required).

Stable base construction (cast iron, not aluminum).

Haimer offers a wide range of tool presetting equipment under the Microset banner that will fit every application and budget. Their UNO Series includes unique high-tech features not usually seen in entry level tool presetters, in addition to having the highest precision, speed and reliability. For maximum convenience and functionality, the VIO Series offers absolute reliability with high quality components.

Other technologies and products that will figure prominently in Haimer’s exhibit are the Power Clamp Shrink Fit Machines, Shrink Fit tool holders and collet chucks, Tool Dynamic Balancing Machines, Safe-LockTM and Duo-LockTM technologies, 3D Sensors and the Cool Flash coolant delivery system.

Haimer USA, 134 E Hill Street, Villa Park, IL 60181, 630-833-1500, Fax: 630-833-1507, www.haimer-usa.com.