Robust and Versatile Vises for 5-Axis and Production Workholding

MaxLock HP self-centering vises, DTR DoveLock dovetail 5-axis vises and the DX6 CrossOver vise from Kurt combat jaw deflection and part lift and provide easy access to the workpiece.

In Booth 2602, Kurt Manufacturing Company (Minneapolis, MN) will display an amazing lineup of robust and versatile vises for aggressive 5-axis machining, including high precision production machining. Their new MaxLock™ HP Series of self-centering vises for maximum 5-axis workholding rigidity combat jaw deflection and part lift with AngLock® design and new patented lift control system. Providing ±0.0005 in repeatability, they have a center line that easily adjusts to the center of the table rotation. Clamping can be achieved for both OD and ID within the vise. Three sizes are available: 5 in, 7 in, and 9 in long models and each is available with either serrated jaws or dovetail jaws.

DTR DoveLock™ dovetail 5-axis vise line is expanded with two new reverse models that allow for a wider range of dovetail workpiece widths. The DoveLock dovetail holding feature requires only 1/8 in of material height to hold the part. This feature simplifies workpiece material preparation so that no machined jaws are necessary. DoveLock provides up to 4,000 lb of precision clamping force, holding parts without distorting the workpiece while providing easy access to five sides of the workpiece. All DoveLock 5-axis vises are manufactured from high quality 4140 pre-hardened steel.

The DX6™ CrossOver™ vise is designed for precision requirements of CNC production to tool room applications. The DX6 is interchangeable with the popular D688 vise, with the same bed height and distance from keyway to stationary jaw. It combines multiple design features, including the AngLock and Pull-Type features combined with a new four-bolt stationary jaw, creating an ultra-unique strategy for a better vise. The DX6 CrossOver vise features a full 9 in jaw opening within the inside jaw position. A lighter and narrower vise body with a footprint of 7.39 in wide x 16.810 in long allows more vises on the machine table. The 80,000 psi ductile iron vise body also provides chip evacuation straight through the body at sides and end of vise to prevent chip build-up. All Kurt vises are manufactured in their employee-owned U.S. plant with quality ensure by a lifetime Iron Clad warranty for workmanship and materials.

Kurt Manufacturing Company, Industrial Products Division, 9445 East River Road NW, Minneapolis, MN 55433, 877-226-7823, Fax: 877-226-7828, workholding@kurt.com, www.kurtworkholding.com.