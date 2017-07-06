Sigma Labs Enters Collaboration with OXYS

The first project to be undertaken in the agreement will be a new architecture platform for Sigma Lab's PrintRite3D INSPECT.

Sigma Labs, Inc. (Sante Fe, NM), a provider of quality assurance software under the PrintRite3D® brand, has announced they have signed a technology development agreement (TDA) with OXYS Corporation (Cambridge, MA), a technology company working in the Industry 4.0 space. The first project to be executed under the TDA will be a new architecture platform for the company’s PrintRite3D INSPECT. The company expects that the completed project will allow for miniaturization of the sensor/hardware product, enhancements to the level of hardware/software integration moving it towards board-level integration, as well as broaden the market reach of the company’s PrintRite3D technology to the Smart Factory and the larger Digital Enterprise, including polymer-based 3D printing.

“Industry 4.0 is so named because it represents the fourth industrial revolution and a new way of thinking of both the factory as well as the broader digital enterprise. The first three industrial revolutions brought us mechanization, mass production, and computerization respectively,” stated Mark Cola, the chief executive officer of Sigma Labs. “Industry 4.0 represents the complete interconnectedness of the digital enterprise across multiple dimensions. Internal to the organization, there is a single digital thread linking the highest enterprise level applications and decisions to the lowest shop floor sensor data.”

Cola continued, “Externally facing the customer, there is unprecedented continuity and quality of customer experience as well as visibility and transparency, again facilitated by the ubiquitous presence of cyber-physical objects seamlessly bridging digital and physical worlds. Our collaboration with OXYS represents a first but important step for Sigma Labs to enter this broader world of applications, markets, and value creation for our customers.”

Giro DiBiase, the chief executive officer of OXYS Corporation added, “We are a Cambridge, MA based startup which fully leverages the tremendous innovation ecosystem of Cambridge and such universities as MIT, Harvard, Boston University, Tufts, Northeastern, among others. We have an outstanding founding group with deep roots and connectivity to this ecosystem, and access to the best software talent on the planet. As a first step with Sigma Labs, we plan to work on an Industry 4.0 compatible version of their solutions for Additive Manufacturing. Then we will work with them to significantly expand market presence and opportunities to many other processes in the manufacturing and smart factory domain.”

Cola summarized by observing that, “this collaboration brings together two great innovation traditions: the DOE National Labs and MIT and Cambridge. Sigma Labs has roots in the National Labs, and OXYS has roots at MIT and Cambridge. Together we will bring together best in class talent for the purpose of expanding into new markets, creating new revenue opportunities for both companies, and creating significant value for our customers and investors.”

