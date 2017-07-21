Advertisement

Smart Dual-Column Automatic Horizontal Band Saw

The G320 dual-column automatic horizontal band saw from Cosen Saws is equipped with Smart NC-100 proprietary cloud-based technology that manages sawing performance data in real time. This software can monitor the blade life, and accurately predict blade breakage, along with many other cost-saving features via its convenient mobile app.

July 21, 2017

In Booth 2503, the G320 from Cosen Saws (Charlotte, NC) is a rigid dual-column high production machine which incorporates a massive base, sturdy saw frame, with an extremely heavy duty gear box, a 5 hp drive motor, a user friendly programmable control and a modern new look. The saw has a cutting capacity of 12.8 in round and 12.8 in x 15 in rectangle. The Smart NC-100 technology installed is programmable up to 100 different jobs, including quantity and length of cut with Automatic Multiple Indexing and Automatic Kerf Compensation. Cutting information such as blade speed, down feed speed, cutting rate, blade life and error message is clearly displayed for ease of use.

The Mechalogix monitoring system that is pre-installed on the G320 is a proprietary cloud-based technology that reveals sawing performance data in real time. This software can monitor the blade life, and accurately predict blade breakage, along with many other cost-saving features via its convenient mobile app. The technology changes how operators and managers alike are informed of critical up-time. Operators are able to make informed decisions proactively, preventing unwanted waste or downtime. This is a saw suited for the modern service center or any production shop.

Cosen Saws, 4527 Dwight Evans Road, Charlotte, NC 28217, 704-943-1030, marketing@cosensaws.com, www.cosen.com.

