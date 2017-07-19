Smart Technologies Impact Dimensional Inspection Operations

Ideal for the higher productivity demanded by automotive, aerospace, general mechanics and precision mechanics industries, the GLOBAL S Coordinate Measuring Machine platform from Hexagon utilizes smart technologies and PC-DMIS CMM software for collection, evaluation, management and presentation of manufacturing data.

Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence (North Kingstown, RI) offers their GLOBAL S Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) platform that is their initial offering in the Enhanced Productivity Series (EPS) featuring smart technologies such as user experience (UX) enhancements, measurement software and advanced “green” options. The EPS platform is designed specifically to simplify the creation, execution and analysis of measurement routines. The Global S CMM system is a complete package utilized from start to finish in a Quality program: from the engineer creating the measurement routine to the operator executing the inspection program to the manager analyzing the data and improving processes in the production workflow. The system impacts dimensional inspection operations with higher productivity in demand by industries such as automotive, aerospace, general mechanics and precision mechanics industries.

The Global S platform utilizes PC-DMIS CMM software for the collection, evaluation, management and presentation of manufacturing data. Leveraging software advancements, common tasks such as the selection of probe tips and importing files are now three times to eight times faster than existing systems. Improvements such as feature sensor mapping allow the user to associate sensors to features more rapidly when importing inspection plans. Operators benefit from faster scanning measurement of non-predefined paths and optimized path trajectories for expedited part-program execution. Another innovation is the new “Inspect” option for program selection and execution. This easy-to-use interface within PC-DMIS allows “one click” measurement routine selection.

The Global S also offers configurable workstation options, message lighting and a redesigned jogbox for an improved operator experience. Machine alerts regarding temperature, humidity, vibrations, and unexpected stoppage are available via new options of PULSE, a real-time monitoring system for metrology environments, and the PC-DMIS notification center.

Hexagon also launched the Leica Absolute Tracker AT403, the latest addition to their range of laser tracker systems that offers excellent portable metrology performance and presents significant improvements in terms of speed and ease of measurement. With full IP54 certification, an operating temperature range of -15 deg C to 45 deg C and the introduction of the RapidSight aim alignment tool, this laser tracker is able to provide CMM capabilities in a wide range of challenging measurement environments. Portable usage is further enhanced by WiFi connectivity, providing true access point functionality. The system’s updated distance meter technology is able to make improved use of the Leica B-Probe in terms of measurement speed and usability. It also delivers measurement process speed improvements for reflector measurements and supports the newly introduced continuous measurement functionality, which allows for the measurement of moving points for the first time within this level of the Leica Absolute Tracker range.

This laser tracker retains key features from its predecessors, such as the unrivalled PowerLock function, full battery operation and an ultra-large measurement volume of 320 m (ø). Buyers will also benefit from its 24-month warranty.

Hexagon also has a new system for the calibration and performance testing of industrial robot systems: the RoboDyn software package, created in collaboration with the developers of SpatialAnalyzer, works in conjunction with a Leica Absolute Tracker to allow for the direct calculation of robot characteristics, such as base and tool alignments and full DH parameters. Positioning accuracies are stated to the rigorous ISO 9283 certification standard. The software’s calibration module provides a fast and intuitive process for aligning the robot with the laser tracker and then calibrating the robot’s kinematic configuration to improve absolute positioning accuracy. An ISO test module allows for performance testing according to the ISO 9283 standard, while a simulation module can be used to model and analyze line-of-sight issues and perform offline path creation prior to connection to the physical system.

This innovative software solves several of the key challenges of industrial robotics within a single easy-to-use package. It shows the versatility of Leica Absolute Tracker technology and how high the returns can be when that technology is applied within the area of industrial automation. RoboDyn is the ideal tool to deal with conflict between the metrology world and the robotic world. It unifies the two and takes away the need to be an expert in both domains by providing a neat and straightforward way to align, calibrate and evaluate the performance of any robot.

Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence, 250 Circuit Drive, North Kingstown, RI 02852, 401-886-2000, Fax: 401-886-2727, www.hexagonmetrology.us.