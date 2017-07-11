System 3R Celebrates 50 Years

System 3R (Stockholm, Sweden), a member of the GF Machining Solutions LLC (Lincolnshire, IL) family and a leading supplier of modular workholding/tooling systems, automation and software, is celebrating 50 years of Swedish precision and innovation.

Founded in 1967, System 3R is now one of the leading tooling suppliers in Asia and the United States, with more than 100,000 customers in over 60 countries in the tool and die market alone. Their systems enable users to increase production capacity and improve competitiveness through decreased setup time and 24/7 operation. They have pioneered a wide range of tooling, pallet and automation systems that generate considerable added value for manufacturers around the world.

They are known for setting new quality standards with groundbreaking engineering, which is evident in their recent innovation of the Transformer modular automation system. With this system, shops can integrate a wide variety of technologies and components from different manufacturers within the same cell. This open architecture approach allows end users to create an automation cell where each individual component decision is optimized, as opposed to having choice constrained by compatibility. Shops can initially automate a single machine then, if needed, easily expand to include up to 12 machines within a cell.

“We were the first in this segment, before there were any competitors at all,” recalls Jan Bergwall, the managing director at System 3R’s Vällingby site. He credits their success to the team of 160 employees in Sweden and an R&D site in Flawil, Switzerland, that is focused on meeting the ever-changing demands of manufacturers. With Industry 4.0 as a key element of the company’s strategy, they continue to deliver advanced tooling and automation-based software that regulates the interaction between machines and robots to avoid errors and improves analysis of all process information such as the time required for the subsequent process stages and scheduled maintenance.

