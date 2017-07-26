System Insights Becomes VIMANA

System Insights (Berkeley, CA), a global leader in manufacturing analytics, announced that they have changed their corporate name to VIMANA, a name change that reflects their broader commitment to Smart Manufacturing systems and better aligns to their future strategy and ever-expanding product roadmap.

“This change completes our move to align corporate identity with the VIMANA brand,” said Richard Moran, the president and chief executive officer of VIMANA. “It reflects the exponential expansion of our products in market and signifies a strategy for continued innovation and growth in the coming years. We are investing heavily in the future of our company to provide essential technology and services that elevate manufacturers’ performance.”

VIMANA is powering the most sophisticated smart manufacturing initiatives and users are realizing true productivity and financial benefits. This is done by understanding the true state of the shop floor, looking beyond OEE and traditional metrics, and offering deep analytics that provide relevant real-time performance insight and expedite the problem-solving process. The company offers a leading cloud-based and on-premise predictive analytics platform for manufacturing intelligence that solves the challenges many manufacturers face in their digital journey: connecting all devices, providing data flow in a consistent way, enriching and integrating data, revealing the true state of the manufacturing process, and offering analytics, visualization, communication, and collaboration solutions that inspire adoption from operators and senior leaders.

Along with the name change, the company has undergone a complete rebranding and has unveiled a new logo, tagline, and website that reflect their commitment to provide end-to-end systems from connectivity and analytics to value generation.

