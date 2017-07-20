Titanium Mill Products Service Center

the Supra Alloys division of Titan Metal Fabricators, Inc. (Camarillo, CA) is a fully stocked titanium mill products service center and one of the leading distributors for titanium and titanium alloys that routinely supplies special metal products to the aerospace, medical, sports and recreation, pulp and paper, chemical processing and metal finishing industries. Their services include waterjet cutting, saw cutting, shearing, custom slitting of strip, and close tolerance chemical milling. They specialize in close tolerance bar, plate and sheet products through their specialty processing via chemical milling and precision grinding operations.

“Our customer base has some unique requirements and our mission is customer satisfaction, so all of our team members get involved in problem-solving to fulfill every product request from our customers,” according to Craig Schank, the general manager of Supra Alloys. “This has stretched us at times, but ultimately it has made us a more comprehensive supplier, enabling us to provide the products that our competitors cannot supply. Customer satisfaction is the key and ultimately the motivation to do our best for our customers.” Supra Alloys occupies the second level of the two-story office owned by parent TITAN Metal Fabricators, with its service center operations below in a new location that provides greater efficiency to offer more onsite services, such as custom welding and fabrication, additional processing capacity, first stage machining and access to an experienced engineering and design team. They recently passed their ISO 13485 audit, adding to their current ISO 9001 and AS 9100 certifications.

TITAN Metal Fabricators, Inc., 352 Balboa Circle, Camarillo, CA 93012, 805-487-5050, Fax: 805-487-5047, info@titanmf.com, www.titanmf.com.