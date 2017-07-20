Advertisement

Titanium Mill Products Service Center

Supra Alloys is a fully stocked titanium mill products service center that routinely supplies titanium and titanium alloys special metal products to the aerospace, medical, sports and recreation, pulp and paper, chemical processing and metal finishing industries.

July 20, 2017

In Booth 627, the Supra Alloys division of Titan Metal Fabricators, Inc. (Camarillo, CA) is a fully stocked titanium mill products service center and one of the leading distributors for titanium and titanium alloys that routinely supplies special metal products to the aerospace, medical, sports and recreation, pulp and paper, chemical processing and metal finishing industries. Their services include waterjet cutting, saw cutting, shearing, custom slitting of strip, and close tolerance chemical milling. They specialize in close tolerance bar, plate and sheet products through their specialty processing via chemical milling and precision grinding operations.

“Our customer base has some unique requirements and our mission is customer satisfaction, so all of our team members get involved in problem-solving to fulfill every product request from our customers,” according to Craig Schank, the general manager of Supra Alloys. “This has stretched us at times, but ultimately it has made us a more comprehensive supplier, enabling us to provide the products that our competitors cannot supply. Customer satisfaction is the key and ultimately the motivation to do our best for our customers.” Supra Alloys occupies the second level of the two-story office owned by parent TITAN Metal Fabricators, with its service center operations below in a new location that provides greater efficiency to offer more onsite services, such as custom welding and fabrication, additional processing capacity, first stage machining and access to an experienced engineering and design team. They recently passed their ISO 13485 audit, adding to their current ISO 9001 and AS 9100 certifications.

TITAN Metal Fabricators, Inc., 352 Balboa Circle, Camarillo, CA 93012, 805-487-5050, Fax: 805-487-5047, info@titanmf.com, www.titanmf.com.

0 Comments



Advertisement
See All »
Industry News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
See All »
Events Calendar
AWS Certified Welding Inspector Seminar
July 16 - 22, 2017
Lincoln Electric Company – Lithia Spring, GA
2017 Coordinate Metrology Society Conference
July 17 - 21, 2017
Snowbird Meeting and Convention Center – Snowbird, UT
Heller Tech Days 2017
July 26 - 27, 2017
Heller Machine Tools – Troy, MI
Milltronics USA Open House
July 28, 2017
Milltronics USA, Inc. – Waconia, MN
Heat Treating: Expanded Vacuum and Atmosphere Training
August 1 - 3, 2017
Ipsen U | Ipsen Inc. – Cherry Valley, IL
See All Events »
Social Media
Advertisement

Subscribe to our e-Newsletters!

Get metal manufacturing industry news delivered straight to your inbox!