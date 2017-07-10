UPM Expands Slitting/Edging Operations

They now have slitting and edging capabilities in both their Ohio and California facilities.

United Performance Metals (UPM; Hamilton, OH) has announced the addition of a new edging line for the Hamilton, OH headquarters as well as the addition of slitting and edging operations in their West Coast branch in La Mirada, CA.

They installed new edging equipment at their headquarters, while the existing edging line and 12” slitting equipment have been transferred to their West Coast branch. This allows for slitting and edging capabilities in both facilities.

“The additional edging capability in our West Coast facility compliments the current slitting operations in that branch. Having edging capacity in multiple locations allows us to offer our customers shorter lead times and faster delivery, regardless of our customer’s geographic location.” remarked JJ Johnson, the director of operations for the company.

“Edging lines are capable of delivering a #1 round or #5 partial or full square skived edge,” commented Roger Haire, the operations manager. “Our edging equipment can also be customized to minimize camber for customers who require the tightest tolerance. 2R and 3R groove inserts are also available.”

