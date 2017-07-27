Versatile, Precise Waterjet Cutting for Large or Multiple Part Jobs

The 80X JetMachining Center with a Tilt-A-Jet cutting head from OMAX cuts virtually any material with no heat affected zone (HAZ) to create tight tolerance, taper-free parts, even from thick material that is difficult or impossible to cut with other cutting methods.

In Booth 1115, OMAX® Corporation (Kent, WA) will demonstrate their 80X JetMachining Center with a Tilt-A-Jet® cutting head to show how the versatility and high precision of these waterjets make them an excellent complement or alternative to other conventional cutting machines. Designed to accommodate large or multiple part jobs, the 80X can cut virtually any material with no heat affected zone (HAZ). With a Tilt-A-Jet cutting head, the 80X can create tight tolerance, taper-free parts, even from thick material that is difficult or impossible to cut with other cutting methods. Waterjets cut without heat to produce parts with smooth edges that require no secondary finishing operations.

Also on display will be software demonstrations that prove why these machines have earned the reputation of being some of the easiest-to-operate waterjets in the industry: Intelli-MAX Premium control software is compatible with more than 90 different file formats, including all major CAD program file types, plus graphics file formats such as .jpg, .gif, and .png files. This means almost any 2D or 3D part file can be imported directly into the OMAX software and turned into a real part. Application specialists will be on hand to address cutting, part and programming questions, and waterjet experts will be able to help determine the ideal machine for any shop’s cutting needs. Certified technicians will be available to answer questions about machine maintenance.

