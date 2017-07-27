Waukesha Metal Products Hires New Director

Carolyn Jacobson will help establish and implement quality and improvement polices that maximize operational efficiencies.

Waukesha Metal Products (Sussex, WI), an international full service metal stamping and fabrication partner dedicated to delivering high quality and best value products, announces the hire of Carolyn Jacobson as their global director of launch, quality and improvement. In her new role, she will focus on partnering with management and operations leaders to ensure quality and improvement polices are established and implemented to maximize operational efficiencies.

From humble beginnings as a two man tool and die shop, Waukesha Metal Products has developed into an international full-service metalforming manufacturer, delivering the best-value parts and assemblies in the industry since 1971.

www.waukeshametal.com