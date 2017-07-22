WESTEC 2017 (Part Two)

The leading manufacturing event on the West Coast returns to the Los Angeles Convention Center on September 12-14 and this special Show-in-Print provides technical reviews of some of the machinery, tooling, systems and accessories that will be exhibited to help you navigate the show floor and manage your time while you’re there.

Innovative Robotic Roll Forming System

The 3D Rollforming Center from data M Sheet Metal Solutions uses an integrated hexapod robot to produce high strength steel or aluminum alloy profile sections that vary in height and width, a COPRA ProfileScan Desktop measurement device for quality control of profiles, and COPRA FEA RF design and simulation software to validate the roll forming process.

Advances in Precision Marking and Machining

The Beamer Laser Systems M-Series Enclosure from ARCH Global Precision easily, quickly and safely marks a product, while their ULTRA-DEX Chatter-Free Boring Bar and KEO Cutters Center Drills significantly increase machining performance.

MOPA Laser Source Provides More Options for Marking Metals

Using MOPA fiber laser technology, the SpeedMarker galvo laser marking system from Trotec can be adjusted to mark with shorter pulses that produce clearer, lighter markings with higher contrast and less burning and foaming ability to mark (natural anodized) aluminum in black, and produce faster, corrosion-free annealing marking of different colors on steel.

Multi-Purpose Clamping for High Speed Drilling, Reaming and Finishing

Perfect for high speed drills, reamers and finishing end mills with a diameter up to Ø 1 in, the high precision multi-purpose Mega New Baby Chuck from BIG KAISER provides .00004 in runout accuracy and guarantees one micron runout at the collet nose.

Titanium Mill Products Service Center

Supra Alloys of TITAN Metal Fabricators is a fully stocked titanium mill products service center that routinely supplies titanium, titanium alloys and special metal products to the aerospace, medical, sports and recreation, pulp and paper, chemical processing and metal finishing industries.

New Multi-Function Tool for Swiss-Style Machining

The extremely versatile, multi-function G6 six-edge turning insert from Carmex fits one holder and delivers high productivity, cost efficiency, and a smooth surface finish even in hard materials when threading, grooving, parting, and back and front turning a range of diameters from small, thin wall applications up to 2.5 in.

How to Increase Productivity, OEE, and Profits Without Buying New Machines

Software and hardware systems from Shop Floor Automations can help shops increase productivity, OEE, and profits without buying new machines or downsizing their workforce in order to afford upgrades.

Additive Manufacturing Simulation, Verification and Optimization Software

Powered by the same NC code that drives the hybrid CNC machine, simulation in the new Additive Manufacturing capability of VERICUT 8.1 from CGTech verifies laser function, detects collisions between the machine and additive part, checks accurate laser cladding and material deposition, and finds errors, voids, and misplaced material.

Cutting, Cleaning and Recycling Expertise

SC Industrial offers their DoALL Continental Series DC-280NC Column Band Saw, the small easy-to-install Klean King oil skimming device, and the SC Green Recycling Program, an effortless way to repurpose used or damaged cutting tools.

Smart Dual-Column Automatic Horizontal Band Saw

Equipped with Smart NC-100 proprietary cloud-based technology that manages sawing performance data in real time, the G320 dual-column automatic horizontal band saw from Cosen Saws monitors blade life and accurately predicts blade breakage, along with many other cost-saving features via its convenient mobile app.

Advances in Ultrasonic Cleaning of 3D Prototype Parts

The new Matrix 9000 Mark II ultrasonic generator from Omegasonics removes 20 percent of power board components with a single board that eliminates the variant frequencies of two power boards and runs at a cooler operating temperature by generating less heat for more reliability.