Wila USA Adds to Management Team

Chris Morse is now their senior vice president and Melissa Clubine is their sales office manager.

Wila USA (Hanover, MD), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wila B.V. (Lochem, Netherlands), announces the addition of two new members to their management team: Chris Morse as senior vice president and Melissa Clubine as sales office manager. Both are working out of their North American corporate headquarters in Hanover.

Morse comes to the company with more than 20 years of experience in sales management. He previously worked at Siemens Industry for 12 years in a senior leadership role. He holds an undergraduate degree from James Madison University and a MBA from Southwest University. As senior vice president, he will head up the company’s sales efforts in the Americas and will work closely with their business development managers to support and grow their business with their press brake OEM partners and distributors.

Clubine has a B.S. degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Michigan. She started her career in the metal stamping industry in Michigan before moving to Maryland to join Baltimore Aircoil Company (BAC), a global manufacturer of air cooling towers and condensers, where she worked for over eight years. At BAC, her latest position was manager of sales and applications engineering. As sales office manager, she will be responsible for the inside sales, applications engineering and warehouse teams. She will also work closely with Wila B.V. in the Netherlands to align and improve their ERP system and global processes.

“We are excited to add these two very talented and experienced individuals to our management team,” said Gunter Glocker, the president of Wila USA. “They will help us to continue to grow and constantly improve in meeting our vision of customer press brake productivity.”

