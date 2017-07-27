Workholding That Maxmizes Machine Tool Potential

Ideal for production, 5-axis and machinist applications, TG GripSerts carbide workholding grippers and TriMax vises from Fixtureworks offer the benefits users need to maximize a machine tool’s potential with multiple part clamping, quick change components and easy adjustment.

In Booth 809, Fixtureworks® (Fraser, MI) will highlight their lineup of TriMax vises, ultra low-profile TG GripSerts carbide workholding grippers, and new Fairlane® GP-Series rubber gripper pads. TriMax Production Vises offer the benefits users need to maximize a machine tool’s potential with multiple part clamping, quick change components and easy adjustment. Vises in this line are suited for production, 5-axis and machinist applications. TG GripSerts carbide gripper inserts are designed for ultra low-profile clamping with no dovetail workpiece preparation. With serrations designed for steel, hardened steel, titanium and aluminum, these patented triangular grippers feature two rows of teeth at different angles to maximize the pull-down effect. Already integrated with the TriMax line of vises, TG GripSerts workholding grippers are ideal for upgrading existing vise jaws and more.

GP Series rubber gripper pads are ideal as industrial grade contact wear points for automation and positioning applications. They are constructed of black nitrile rubber that is molded to a 1/16 in aluminum backing that can be mounted flat or contoured or formed to round or sharp corners. Highly customizable and easily replaceable, these pads are offered in strips and come in smooth, fine hatch or course hatch with standard pad heights of ¼ in and ½ in. Custom sizes and counter-bore hole mountings configurations are also available.

Also featured will be a full line of fixturing accessories, including grippers, rest pads, Swivots® swivel/pivoting positioning components, Quick Release ball-lock pins, rollers and bumpers and Urethane Covered Bearing Rollers, plus a full lineup of manual clamps, spring plungers, rest and riser pads, levers, handles, knobs, and hand wheels, supports and stops, risers, T-nuts, sliding mounts, springs, supports, grid plates and columns, and a wide range of quick change precision locating and mounting systems.

