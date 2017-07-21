Yaskawa Motoman Names New VP of Sales & Marketing

Doug Burnside is their new vice president of North American sales and marketing.

Yaskawa Motoman (Dayton, OH) is pleased to announce that Doug Burnside has been appointed vice president of North American sales and marketing. In this position, he will be responsible for establishing and executing strategic business direction to drive growth in the North American market, as well as leadership for all sales and marketing activities.

Burnside, previously the vice president of customer satisfaction for the company, offers invaluable industry experience and customer focus. “Doug has made many important contributions to us,” said Steve Barhorst, the president and chief operating officer of Yaskawa Motoman. “His industry expertise and knowledge of our customers’ needs will help to drive and increase growth in sales, as well as help achieve our long-term goals.”

Since joining the company in 2005, Burnside has been a key leader of the Customer Satisfaction Group (CSG) team, contributing significantly through the development and implementation of various customer care and aftermarket sales programs. Earlier in his career, he managed operations, sales and support at several software and telecommunications companies. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance from Western Michigan University.

www.motoman.com