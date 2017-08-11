A Significant Step Towards Complete Automation

With improved nesting, NC functions, user interface and help files, SigmaNEST X1.3 CAD/CAM software from SigmaTEK improves shop efficiencies in a significant step towards complete automation.

In Booth A4442, SigmaTEK Systems, LLC (Cincinnati, OH) will display the latest version of their superior SigmaNEST X1.3 CAD/CAM nesting software that offers new features and significant improvements as part of their on-going commitment to delivering elegant software through continuous innovation. The most advanced organizations around the world are using SigmaNEST to help them complete mission-critical work. With SigmaNEST X1.3, fabricators can expect to see increased speed and quality as the software allows their machines to achieve peak performance. This release introduces a multitude of additional innovations, including:

New CAD Repair Geometry

New PDF and Image Import Modules

New Task Parameter Dialog Box

Enhanced features for punching

New Common Line Punch Features

New SigmaNEST help Center

SigmaNEST is now available as a 64-bit program, giving the software access to more memory on computers with a 64-bit operating system. In addition, nesting improvements now allow the HD TrueShape Plus nesting engine to operate faster and more efficient than ever and provide the best yield possible. SigmaNEST X1.3 also contains an advanced Pre-Form Punching feature that protects parts with formed features from damage by reordering the interfering hits, designating a “crush zone” around each forming hit, and comparing it to the station diameter of nearby hits. If these zones overlap, the nearby hits are designated as pre-form punching hits, which can be reordered in Tool Sort. This update allows for greater efficiency and less wasted valuable material.

“Our users and partners drive our product direction,” says Jim Lindsey, a director and product manager at SigmaTEK who believes this new release will enable shops to improve their efficiencies in a significant step towards complete automation. “With SigmaNEST X1.3, we continue our commitment to our users. This release covers improvements for every type of user in the areas of nesting, NC functions, user interface and help files.”

SigmaTEK Systems, LLC, 1445 Kemper Meadow Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45240, 513-674-0005, www.sigmanest.com.