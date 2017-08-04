Abicor Binzel Hires New District Sales Manager

Andy Schuk is responsible for the company's new sales territory in the Midwest.

Abicor Binzel (Frederick, MD) has addded Andy Schuk as a new district sales manager. He will be over their new sales territory to further their presence in the Midwest welding and manufacturing hub. His district will stretch from the Chicago region of Illionois to Wisconsin and Western Michigan.

Previously with Bohler Welding, he is an over 30 year welding industry professional and has also worked for ESAB, Red-D-Arc, and AirGas. He brings a strong record of sales growth in his territories with a tremendous distributor and end user rapport.

“We believe Andy will have a major impact in a critical region for us,” stated Larry Cassesa, the company’s director of sales. “We created a new territory for him and feel he is the perfect fit as we continue to grow our brand. With a proven track record for success in all his sales effort throughout his career, we feel very fortunate to add him to our growing team.”

www.binzel-abicor.com